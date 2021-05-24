Watchdog: US forced deported parents to leave kids behind

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog says the Trump administration forced migrant parents to leave the United States without their children under its family separation policy. The findings contradict claims by officials that the parents were willingly leaving them behind. The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General said in a report released Monday that it found at least 348 cases in which Immigration and Customs Enforcement had no records showing migrants wanted to leave their children in the U.S. It also found some cases in which agency officials deported parents even while knowing they wanted to take their children with them.