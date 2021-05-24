UW-Stout excited for first nationals trip since pandemic

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The van was loaded with shoes, bags, pole vaults and potential Monday afternoon.

UW-Stout track and field members will re-gain their equipment at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina later this week. Ten Blue Devils qualified for the three-day meet, the first one held since the pandemic began early last year.

"I'm really excited to hopefully experience the whole thing and actually be able to throw down there," Colfax native and Stout sophomore Mackenzie Huber said. "Not just fly down to drive back."

Huber is seeded sixth in the shot put. She will compete Saturday.

Jacob Bugella is the fourth seed in the men's hammer throw. After watching the national meet in person as a freshman, the junior is ready to unleash his talent.

He views this week as a business trip.

Siblings Noah and Hannah Zastrow will compete in multiple events, as will senior Brent Heilman. The West Salem, Wisconsin native qualified in the 200 meter dash, then became the anchor for the 4x400 meter relay.

"We just kept grinding gears," he said. "I still don't think our fastest time is the fastest time that we can run. It's going to be interesting to see what we can pull down."