UN condemns peacekeeper attacks, urges prosecution, safety

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council has condemned killings and attacks against U.N. peacekeepers in the strongest terms and is calling for prompt prosecution of those responsible. The council underscored the critical importance of safety and security for the U.N.’s more than 90,000 peacekeepers serving in 12 missions from Africa to the Middle East and India-Pakistan. It said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and countries contributing troops and police to peacekeeping operations should work together to ensure that peacekeepers have adequate resources and training to mitigate threats, including from landmines and improvised explosive devices. The presidential statement was approved Monday at an open council meeting.