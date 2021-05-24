Trial for malnourished dog case begins on Wednesday

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - This Wednesday marks the year and a half long wait for one Dunn County dog's journey to justice.

Gabriel, the malnourished dog turned into the Dunn County Humane Society in November of 2019, is finally getting his day in court.

Gabriel weighed just 23.5 pounds, and could barely walk when he arrived at the Dunn County Humane Society.

Wednesday and Thursday, Ann Iehl will face trial on felony charges for mistreatment of animals and a misdemeanor count of intentionally failing to provide food for an animal.

Gabriel's new family is hoping that she is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

"He went through quite a bit to be here today. And you know, if the jury sides with the D.A., you know Gabe's going to save a lot of animals, so his sacrifices aren't for nothing, what he endured. Because they'll just put out that message. Like I said, it's just going to show the public that it's not ok to do this. And that, you know, there will be severe consequences," said Gabriel's owner Henry Chan.

Gabriel's owners commended the Dunn County Humane Society for their support and hard work they've given Gabriel.

If Iehl is found guilty for both charges, she could see up to almost three years in prison and a fine up to $24,000.