Timeline extended for county vaccination goals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Amid slowing vaccination rates across the state, Eau Claire health officials are warning we may not reach the initial county vaccination goal of 70% by July.

Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese said when vaccine rollout initially began, the goal seemed easily feasible at the time. She said that now, even though there was a small spike in administration when eligibility was expanded to 12 to 15-year-olds, the numbers aren't showing the promise they had once before.

"We really don't think we'll make it by July," Giese said. "We're hoping to get to 55 or 60% by July, but I think that will take some effort and we're counting on people in Eau Claire to see value in getting vaccinated and helping protect those people that can't be vaccinated yet."

As of Monday, 48.6% of Eau Claire County residents have received at least one dose.

Giese said now is a great time to consider getting a vaccine if you haven't already because it really does make a difference in reducing virus spread, limiting variant exposure and overall brings us closer to getting back to normal.

