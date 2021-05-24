Three-part ‘Advancing Racial Equity’ workshop begins Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is hosting a three-part workshop series called "Advancing Racial Equity" starting this week.

The purpose of the series is to teach participants how systemic racism functions through laws and policies. The series is part of the library's annual "One Book, One Community" program, and all community members are welcome.

This year's "One Book, One Community" title is "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson - a book that focuses on how the United States has been, and still is, shaped by a hidden caste system.

"Serving as a platform where the community can come to the table and discuss issues of race, and have that contextualized, well-researched information to participate in that discussion effectively. Public libraries at our heart have always been about providing access and equity to our community members," said Isa Small, programming and communications services manager at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

Small said 33 people are currently registered for the workshop. To learn how to register for the Advancing Racial Equity workshop, click here.