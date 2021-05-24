Strong storms possible Monday/Tuesday before a big cool down

The work week starts with summer weather before we turn down the temperatures and throw around some rain chances later this week.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and warm with high temperatures climbing into the low 80s. Dew points will climb into the mid to upper 60s making it feel very muggy. Winds will be gusty in the afternoon too from the south at 8 to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

An incoming warm front is going to boost our instability late Monday afternoon. There is a level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe thunderstorms across portions of the Chippewa Valley.

The best chance for stronger storms will be after 2 pm. They'll line up north and east of Eau Claire through the evening. A few lingering storms will move through overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a carbon copy of Monday, but with the severe weather threat shifting east a little bit. We'll see the stronger storms stay in central and eastern Wisconsin.

A strong change comes Wednesday. Temperatures tumble about 20 degrees for the second half of the week. That comes with more rain chances Thursday.