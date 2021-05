At 538 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lake Hallie, or

over Eau Claire, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, Lake Hallie, Lake Wissota,

Cadott, Boyd, Bateman, Eau Claire Airport, Jim Falls and Seymour.