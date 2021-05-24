Rodgers on ESPN: issue with Packers is about philosophy

(WQOW) - Aaron Rodgers revealed his issue with the Green Bay Packers is about philosophy during an interview on SportsCenter Monday night.

Speaking with Kenny Mayne, Rodgers said his situation is not about Jordan Love, but suggested it is with the front office.

"It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way," Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers’ response to @Kenny_Mayne asking if the MVP is demanding a trade.



Rodgers later said he believes his high level of play last year, which ended with his third MVP award, altered the Packers' plans to move on from him.

"A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people - from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the '60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the '90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on. It's about the people."

