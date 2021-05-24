Residents search for dead killed by Congo’s volcano eruption

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Residents are searching for missing loved ones amid their destroyed homes on the outskirts of Congo’s eastern city of Goma, where light aftershocks were detected in the area following the eruption of a large volcano. Officials and survivors say with little warning Mount Nyiragongo had turned the dark sky fiery red on Saturday night and then spewed torrents of lava into villages, killing at least 15 people and destroying more than 500 homes. Seven government ministers, including Congo’s prime minister and health minister, are visiting Goma. The scientific director of the Volcanic Observatory of Goma said scientists were not able to adequately warn the public of the eruption because of a funding cut.