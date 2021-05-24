Man who killed girlfriend’s mom is resentenced to life

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man whose 1998 murder of his girlfriend’s mother gained national headlines apologized in court as his death sentence was reduced to life in prison. Adam William Davis told Judge Michelle Sisco “not a single day goes by” that he doesn’t think of the murder of Vicki Robinson and “how I wish I could turn back the clocks of time and change what happened.” Davis was being resentenced for the murder, which happened when he was 19. In a plot hatched with the woman’s daughter and another teen, Davis attacked Robinson in her Tampa kitchen and stabbed her to death. Her body was then put in a trash can and dumped in the woods.