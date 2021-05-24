Skip to Content

Jokes abound over Yang’s choice for favorite subway station

National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Forget which sports team to root for, or who makes the best pizza. New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang apparently hit a nerve with his answer to a question that people may not have realized was a burning issue — what’s your favorite subway station? Yang’s response was Times Square. His choice of the midtown Manhattan, tourist-heavy station launched an onslaught of social media responses, with some questioning how much of a New Yorker he could really be and others rolling their eyes at the whole thing. An email was sent to Yang’s campaign seeking comment.

