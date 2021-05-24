Gaza-based journalists in Hamas chat blocked from WhatsApp

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A number of Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip say they are being blocked from accessing WhatsApp messenger. The app is a crucial tool used to communicate with sources and the world beyond the blockaded strip. The Associated Press reached out to 17 journalists in Gaza who confirmed their accounts had been blocked since Friday. Only four had been able to restore access by Monday. Twelve of the 17 journalists contacted by the AP said they had been part of a WhatsApp group that disseminates information related to Hamas military operations. It’s unclear if the journalists were targeted because of that. Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, said it would reinstate journalists impacted.