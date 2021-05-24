Experts say gas prices will fall leading ahead of Memorial Day weekend

(WAOW) — After three weeks of continuously rising in gas prices, Wisconsin drivers could see a slight decline just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices fell 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the average to $2.85/g.

Unlike last week, where the average was similar to that of 2014, this price is smaller than that of this time in 2018. The price is almost 11 cents higher than a month ago and about 96 cents higher than this time last year.

GasBuddy says Wisconsin drivers could pay as little as $2.59/g g and as $3.09/g at the pumps.

The national average fell 1.9 cents in the last week, but remains above the $3 average hit on May 12. Although experts don’t anticipate prices to last above $3 for very long, as of Monday the national average for gas is $3.02.

That price is up 14 cents from last month and $1.07/g higher than this time last year.

Experts say that gas prices could shrink back from $3 as soon as the next couple days, as the Colonial Pipeline situation continues to improve: