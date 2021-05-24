Skip to Content

Elk Mound’s Bohl throws no-hitter, other Monday scores

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores

High school baseball

Elk Mound 2, Mondovi 0 - Ryan Bohl (EM): no-hitter

Altoona 10, McDonell Central 3 (5 innings - rain)

Boyceville 12, Glenwood City 2 (5 innings)

High school softball

Altoona 8, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Greenwood/Loyal 17, Eau Claire Regis 2 (5 innings)

Independence/Gilmanton 7, Melrose-Mindoro 1

Elk Mound 13, Mondovi 2

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 3, Cadott 2

Bloomer 4, Fall Creek 3

High school girls soccer

New Richmond 10, Somerset 0

