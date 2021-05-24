Elk Mound’s Bohl throws no-hitter, other Monday scores

Elk Mound’s Bohl throws no-hitter, other Monday scoresNew
(WQOW) - Monday's local scores
High school baseball
Elk Mound 2, Mondovi 0 - Ryan Bohl (EM): no-hitter
Altoona 10, McDonell Central 3 (5 innings - rain)
Boyceville 12, Glenwood City 2 (5 innings)
High school softball
Altoona 8, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Greenwood/Loyal 17, Eau Claire Regis 2 (5 innings)
Independence/Gilmanton 7, Melrose-Mindoro 1
Elk Mound 13, Mondovi 2
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 3, Cadott 2
Bloomer 4, Fall Creek 3
High school girls soccer
New Richmond 10, Somerset 0