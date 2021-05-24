ECPD creates new position to tackle community mental health issues

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department is currently in the process of hiring someone for a new position that's part of a new program to help those in our community suffering from mental health crises.

The new co-response coordinator program and position are meant to improve how quickly services are provided to people that are homeless, suffering from addiction, experiencing unmet mental health needs, or undergoing a crisis.

ECPD Police Chief Matt Rokus said while officers already do an incredible job handling these situations, this will build onto a number of steps the department is already engaged in.

"In the last four years, our officers have responded to nearly 5,000 calls for service of someone experiencing a mental health crisis," Rokus said. "That breaks down to over four hours a day of our officers providing service to someone experiencing a mental health crisis."

Rokus said the department has been working on the position for about a year, with the program's development starting during last year's budget process.

The job itself was posted in April. Rokus said he hopes to have a person selected for it soon, so they can start the job this summer.