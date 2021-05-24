‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign is back, what you need to know

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - You can expect to see a larger number of patrol workers on the road over the next couple of weeks. Monday marked the beginning of the annual statewide and nationwide "Click it or Ticket" mobilization effort.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, in 2020, 89% of Wisconsin motorists wore safety belts, but the 11% who did not account for 43% of all the drivers and passengers killed in traffic crashes in 2020.

Wisconsin's primary seat belt law has been in place since 2009, and state patrol officials say not following it could cost you a pretty penny.

"The citation for the seat belts is a monetary fine of $10. Also, a driver can be issued a citation for each and all passengers that are not wearing a seat belt as well. For any child that is not restrained properly, the fine amount is much greater towards $200," said Sergeant Greg Venne with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. More than 27,000 traffic convictions last year were related to drivers not wearing seat belts.