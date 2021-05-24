Chances for strong storms continue through Tuesday evening

Thunderstorms have popped up this afternoon and will remain scattered throughout the evening. Strong storms could even continue overnight in areas mainly northwest of the Chippewa River.

Most of these cells should remain below severe criteria, but there's a chance for a couple to gain enough strength to produce severe hail (1"+ diameter) or wind gusts (60+ mph). Regardless if storms are severe, go inside as they pass as all storms contain lightning.

If a severe thunderstorm warning were to be issued, stay inside and away from windows, preferably in an interior room or basement. These storms continue to be fueled by heat and humidity as temps were again in the low to mid 80s with humid dew points in the mid 60s.

The humidity will remain in place overnight and through most of tomorrow, but the cold front that has been stalled to our west will begin to move again and move through Western Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon and evening.

This will bring another chance for scattered thunderstorms for Tuesday afternoon and evening, with again that same lowest risk for severe weather that we've had several times over the past week without any severe weather.

That's exactly what we should expect from the level one risk. Most times, the risk is associated with no severe weather happening, but occasionally that risk area sees a couple severe storms. Still, make sure you have a way to receive warnings and heed them if issued, but expect a few warnings at worst.

Once Tuesday's cold front passes, temperatures and dew points/humidity will drop quickly overnight. Lows will drop back into the 50s by Wednesday morning and drop even further Wednesday night with lows in the low 40s to even mid 30s possible for the start of Memorial Day weekend after a second cold front moves through Thursday and Friday.

That also brings chances for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will be coldest Thursday and Friday during those rainy times, but lows will be the coldest Friday night after showers end.

Patchy frost is possible especially north and east of Eau Claire Saturday morning. Temps will recover back to the low 70s by Memorial Day, though there could be another round of rain.