ALERT: I-94 WB closed near Eau Claire for crash

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A portion of Interstate 94 is closed due to a crash in Eau Claire County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all westbound lanes of the highway are closed at mile marker 74. That is just east of Eau Claire.

A witness tells News 18 a State Patrol vehicle is involved in the crash.

The alternate route set up directs traffic off Interstate 94 at Highway HH, west to Highway 53 north and then back to Interstate 94.

The closure is expected to last for more than two hours.