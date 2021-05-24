1 killed, 13 hurt during illegal concert in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a teenaged girl was killed and 13 people were injured in a shooting at an illegal concert in South Carolina over the weekend. North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess says investigators are still trying to sort out how many people were firing guns after a fight started around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The name of the girl killed has not been released and authorities did not have conditions of the other people who were hurt. No arrests have been made. The police chief says someone set up a small stage, bar and food tables at the lot without permission.