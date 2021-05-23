You Ask, We Answer: What is being built between Barstow, Galloway, and Farwell streets?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you've been in downtown Eau Claire lately you've likely noticed construction taking place between Galloway Street and the Eau Claire River, so one viewer has asked us, what is being built?

Construction is currently underway for a new apartment building and retail space in what used to be the Railroad Parking Lot. This past summer, the project faced community backlash with a petition, created by business owners who used the parking lot for patios as well as customer parking, garnering over 3,000 signatures. But in August the city council approved the project and construction has begun.

Operations manager with the company developing this building, Joy Hannemann, said it will have five commercial retail storefronts on the first floor and 76 apartments spread across the other four floors. Rent for the apartments is planned to start at $1,000 a month. The developers see the buildings name, Andante, as a nod to Eau Claire's music culture.

“Specifically in that area with its proximity to the Pablo Center and all of the Thursday nights at the park and all of the fun musical entertainment that goes on in Eau Claire," Hannemann said.

The building is planned to open next summer.