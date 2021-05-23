The poor, the rich: In a sick India, all are on their own

NEW DELHI (AP) — When the pandemic exploded in India in early April, with the government left unprepared and medical system quickly on the verge of collapse, millions of families found themselves faced with a new reality: They would have to keep their relatives alive. Families now scour cities for coronavirus tests, medicine, ambulances, oxygen and hospital beds. When none of that works, some have to deal with loved ones zippered into body bags. Everyone is on their own now. The poor. The rich. The well-connected bureaucrats who hold immense sway here, and the people who clean the sewers. Wealthy businessmen fight for hospital beds, and powerful government officials send tweets begging for oxygen. Middle-class families scrounge wood for funeral pyres.