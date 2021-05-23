Skip to Content

Series now even, Islanders aim to keep Crosby, Pens in check

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Islanders have evened their series with Pittsburgh by keeping Penguins star Sidney Crosby in check. Crosby has just one goal heading into Game 5. The three-time Stanley Cup winner says the Penguins need to come out with the intensity the Islanders showed in a 4-1 victory in Game 4 that tied the best-of-seven at two games. New York coach Barry Trotz says his team isn’t trying to shut Crosby down as much as they are trying to contain him.

Associated Press

