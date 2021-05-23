Louisville pins hopes on Justice Dept. review of policing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The people of Louisville, Kentucky have pinned their hopes on a broad Justice Department investigation of policing after the killing of Breonna Taylor last year. For protesters marching in the streets, the wide-ranging probe is seen as a chance for justice. City leaders and the new chief of police also want reform. Many protesting say their civil rights have been violated by a heavy-handed response including beatings, tear gas, pepper balls and unjustified arrests. The police union has promised to cooperate but says it’s confident there’s been no systemic violations. The probe reflects a shift in priorities for the Justice Department under President Joe Biden.