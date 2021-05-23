India’s national carrier says hack leaked data of passengers

NEW DELHI (AP) — Air India says personal data of an unspecified number of travelers has been comprised after a company that serves India’s national carrier was hacked. Air India says the hackers were able to access 10 years’ worth of data, including names, passport and credit card details from the Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System that serves the airline. It disclosed the scale of the breach nearly three months after it was first informed by the IT provider and said no password data was breached. The hack that happened in late February had compromised the data of some major global airlines too. SITA at that time had said that Singapore Airlines, New Zealand Air and Lufthansa were among those affected.