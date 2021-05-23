Growing mystery of suspected energy attacks draws US concern

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration faces increasing pressure to respond to a sharply growing number of reported injuries suffered by diplomats, intelligence officers and military personnel that some suspect are caused by devices that emit waves of energy that disrupt brain function. The rise in cases potentially bolsters the startling possibility of an adversary using a microwave or radio wave weapon to attack the brains of U.S. personnel at home and abroad. But within the secretive world of U.S. intelligence, little solid information has been made available publicly. The problem has been labeled the “Havana Syndrome,” because the first cases affected personnel in 2016 at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba. At least 130 cases across the government are now under investigation.