Former Eau Claire resident has dying wish fulfilled

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - "One of the things Buzz wanted to do more than anything, his last request, is to have his ashes tossed in the Chippewa River off the Shawtown bridge, " said John Koehler.

Koehler and Bernard "Buzz" Watkins were best friends all their lives. Even after Buzz moved to Georgia, the two were closer than brothers.

"He was kind of a soft-spoken, introverted kind of guy and a good listener, very intelligent, and I was more of a talker so I ended up doing a lot of the talking and he ended up doing a lot of the listening," Koehler said.

On Saturday, Buzz's wife, Jeanne, brought his ashes back to Eau Claire to fulfill her husband's final wish of over 40 years.

"That was just one request he made, and I had to honor that because this area, growing up, this life was important to him," Jeanne said.

As a veteran of the U.S. Navy, to close the ceremony, Buzz received military honors at his eulogy by the Shawtown bridge he spent so many summer days as a kid jumping off.