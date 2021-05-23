Family of man killed by police to appeal ruling on lawsuit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Green Bay police officer say they will appeal a federal judge’s decision to throw out their lawsuit. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach this past week dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city of Green Bay, Brown County and law enforcement officials filed by the estate of Jonathon Tubby. Tubby was handcuffed and unarmed when Green Bay Officer Erik O’Brien shot him five times and killed him at the Brown County Jail in October 2018. Authorities had arrested Tubby on a warrant during a downtown traffic stop. Family members of the 26-year-old Tubby tell WBAY-TV they will also appeal a bill from Brown County for nearly $20,0000.