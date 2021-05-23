Croatia ready to welcome foreign tourists, hoping they come

ROVINJ, Croatia (AP) — Croatia has opened its stunning Adriatic coastline to foreign tourists after a year of depressing coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions. Sun loungers are out, beach bars are serving and rave music is pumping. Now, the ability of people to go there depends on each country’s travel rules. Croatia is one of the first European nations to drop most of its pandemic measures. The tourism minister says the government is working to avoid a repeat of what happened last year, when visitors ignored social distancing on the beaches and in bars. The 2020 tourist season abruptly ended with Croatia facing a surge in coronavirus cases.