Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ gearing up for Pride after turbulent year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley’s LGBTQ+ is gearing up to hold its annual Pride in the Park celebration, and it comes after a particularly hard year for the group.

CVLGBTQ+ began 2020 by having to leave its offices in the State Theater amid the fall-out of Joe Luginbill not paying utility bills for the space.

Vice President of operations Dan Bennett-Hardy said the group received a lot of community support in that difficult moment, and they were able to move into a new space on Dewey Street.

But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they again ran into issues, unable to run the programs they host at the new location. And when Pride Month came around, like so many events it went virtual.



Although Bennett-Hardy said they were glad to celebrate Pride, it was also difficult because the event helps raise money to support the non-profit. Bennett-Hardy said is costs up to $15,000 a year to maintain their space and programs. Thankfully, the non-profit did receive grants and have stayed afloat, and are ready this June to celebrate Pride in person.

“It's been very difficult for our organization in the last year, we're all kind of treating [Pride in the Park] as kind of a welcome back to a little bit of normalcy," he said.



Pride in the Park 2021 will be held on June 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pheonix Park.