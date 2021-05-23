CFM Sabers raise state title banner for friends, families

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- COVID-19 restrictions have prevented the Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabers from having a formal state title celebration, but they finally made it up with friends and family on hand.

The team officially unveiled it's 2021 WIAA Girls Hockey State Championship banner high above the Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Sunday. Parents and fans joined them to watch a highlight video from the season, and see each player receive individual trophies.

Head coach Tony Menard thanked the crowd for coming, and praised his team for the brilliant championship run.

"I couldn't be more happy to see everyone here and to have the girls here on the ice one last time before some of the seniors end up graduating," Menard said. "It goes to show that if you're willing to put the hard work in, willing to be a good teammate, to put the needs of the team first, good things are going to happen."

2021 Ms. Hockey winner and team captain Sidney Polzin spoke to the team about the winning culture they developed throughout the season.

"The seniors can attest to this, but the culture this year was special," Polzin said. "And I hope it's something that you guys always remember."

The team is already scrimmaging in prep for next season's title defense, but they'll be without several seniors, including Polzin, who committed to St. Mary's University last week.