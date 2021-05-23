Bateaux FC routs Spartan FC 6-0 in first home match

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Last week, Bateaux FC didn't know where it would be playing home matches. On Sunday, they dominated their first game on their new home field.

Bateaux FC hosted Spartan FC, a club from Illinois, at Bollinger Fields, where they will play home games this year. It was a wet and sticky match, but that didn't stop Bateaux from scoring six goals and rushing to a dominant victory.

The win puts Bateaux FC at 2-0 on the year, and they now hold the lead in the WPASL standings.