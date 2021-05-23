Active weather

Gloomy Sunday weather...

Temperatures were stuck in the 70s Sunday afternoon as clouds and showers roamed across Minnesota and Wisconsin. There were thunderstorms, but the biggest threat were a few heavy rain makers. It's been very dry, so there was little impact from the thunderstorms.

Warmer temperatures developing...

Monday and Tuesday will feature highs returning to the 80s in parts of the area. Humidity remains high as well. The combination and an incoming front will give us more chances of t-storms, and we will be monitoring Tuesday for potential severe weather.

Cooler weather returns for Wednesday and beyond...

There will be a very noticeable downturn in highs as northerly winds tap into cooler Canadian air. Highs on Wednesday will fall into the 60s and 50s will follow for Thursday and Friday. Shower chances return for late week as well.

Tune into WQOW for all the latest weather information and have a great evening.

WQOW Meteorologist Dan Breeden