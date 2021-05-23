1 dead, another injured in St. Croix County crash

BALDWIN (WQOW) - One person is dead and another injured following a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 94 early Sunday morning, according to officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol.



Officials said two people were traveling west on the highway when their car drifted into the median and rolled over. Both people involve were injured and taken to a hospital in St. Paul, where officials said the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead.



Both people involved in the crash are from West Virginia, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol, who said the crash is still under investigation.