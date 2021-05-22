US again extending temporary protected status for Haitians

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is allowing eligible Haitian nationals residing in the U.S. to apply for a new 18-month designation for temporary protected status. The decision announced Saturday reverses a Trump administration effort that had sought to end the special consideration. In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cited security concerns, social unrest and other problems in Haiti for the decision. DHS initially designated Haiti for TPS in January 2010 in the aftermath of the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that devastated the country. An estimated 150,000 Haitians in the U.S. may be affected by the government’s decision.