Stout faces elimination Saturday after loss to Whitewater

WHITEWATER (WQOW) - Matt Korman hit a walk-off home run and the UW-Whitewater baseball team moved within a game of the WIAC Championship title after a 10-0 win over UW-Stout Friday.

The Blue Devils face UW-Stevens Point Saturday at noon in an elimination game. The winner of that contest must beat UW-Whitewater twice to win the tournament and receive the WIAC's automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

Whitewater scored 4 runs in the third inning, tallied another run in the sixth inning and ended the game with 5 runs in the seventh inning.

UW-Stout was held to just one hit as Weston Muir struck out 11 batters.

