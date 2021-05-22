Saturday’s local sports scores

Saturday’s local sports scoresNew
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Here are your local sports scores for Saturday, May 22:
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
- Game 1: Eau Claire North 12, La Crosse Central 9
- Game 2: Eau Claire North 17, La Crosse Central 10
- Game 1: Cumberland 7, Hayward 6
- Game 2: Cumberland 13, Hayward 3 (6 innings)
- Game 1: Bloomer 11, Barron 0
- Game 2: Bloomer 13, Barron 2
- Durand 7, Augusta 3
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
- Game 1: Bloomer 11, Barron 1
- Game 2: Bloomer 10, Barron 0
- Game 1: Hayward 6, Cumberland 0
- Game 2: Hayward 13, Cumberland 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
- Eau Claire North 0, Onalaska 2
- Regis-McDonell 5, Melrose-Mindoro-G-E-T 0
- Regis-McDonell 3, Wautoma-Wild Rose 0