Saturday’s local sports scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Here are your local sports scores for Saturday, May 22:

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

  • Game 1: Eau Claire North 12, La Crosse Central 9
  • Game 2: Eau Claire North 17, La Crosse Central 10
  • Game 1: Cumberland 7, Hayward 6
  • Game 2: Cumberland 13, Hayward 3 (6 innings)
  • Game 1: Bloomer 11, Barron 0
  • Game 2: Bloomer 13, Barron 2
  • Durand 7, Augusta 3

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

  • Game 1: Bloomer 11, Barron 1
  • Game 2: Bloomer 10, Barron 0
  • Game 1: Hayward 6, Cumberland 0
  • Game 2: Hayward 13, Cumberland 0

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

  • Eau Claire North 0, Onalaska 2
  • Regis-McDonell 5, Melrose-Mindoro-G-E-T 0
  • Regis-McDonell 3, Wautoma-Wild Rose 0

