Minnesota man sentenced for killing, dismembering woman

12:11 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A Moorhead man has been sentenced to 30 ½ years in prison for the murder of a 19-year-old woman who prosecutors say was killed and dismembered. KFGO radio reports 28-year-old Ethan Broad was sentenced on Friday. Authorities recovered the woman’s remains from a landfill in  April 2020.  Authorities say Broad had confessed to killing and dismembering Avery, but he said it was an act of self-defense. Authorities say he cut up her body with a saw, put the remains into garbage bags and dumped them in bins near his apartment in south Moorhead, near the border with North Dakota.

Associated Press

