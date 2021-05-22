Materials from St. Patrick’s School re-purposed into tiny home

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Outside of Shift Coffee Bar on Saturday morning, a mobile tiny home was parked. That little house on wheels is recognizable by many in the Chippewa Valley, specifically St. Patrick's alum, because much of the interior was made with parts from Eau Claire's old Catholic school.

Co-owner of No Boundaries Tiny Homes, Graham Barnes, said when people walk into the tiny home, they usually notice the floor first because it is the St. Patricks' gymnasium floor. The tables are the old science lab tables topped with new epoxy, and upstairs in the bedroom loft, the headboard is a church pew that Barnes said was broken and would have been thrown away otherwise.

Saving and re-using materials creates a business plan for No Boundaries Tiny Homes, but it also creates a space for memories to resurface.

"A lot of people passed through the halls of that school and just seeing the smiles on peoples faces and hearing some of the stories this morning has been really really fun, and that's why we're doing this, in addition to keeping those materials out of a landfill," Barnes said.

If you want to enjoy this tiny home for more than a few minutes, you can. Barnes said starting Memorial Day weekend, this tiny home will be available for rent on Air B&B

If you missed out on Saturday's tiny home open house, you have another chance to view it Sunday morning outside Sacred Heart of Jesus Saint Patrick's Parish on Dewey street beginning at 7:30 a.m.