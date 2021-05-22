Jewish man reports assault with slur in Germany’s capital

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Police in Germany say they are investigating a Jewish man’s report of being punched in the face and abused with antisemitic language while walking home in Berlin. Police said the 41-year-old man was wearing a traditional skullcap when he passed three other men in a Berlin square early Saturday. The man told police that one of three punched him in the face and added an anti-Jewish insult. German Chancellor Angela Merkel used her weekly video podcast on Saturday to condemn anti-Jewish statements heard at recent protests over the recent fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. Merkel said, “Whoever takes hatred of Jews to our streets places himself outside our constitutional order.”