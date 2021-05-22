EXPLAINER: Much about US pullout from Afghanistan is unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — When he pulled the plug on the U.S. war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said that the reasons for staying, 10 years after the death of Osama bin Laden, had become “increasingly unclear.” Now that the final withdrawal is under way, questions about clarity have shifted to Biden’s post-withdrawal plan. What would the United States do, for example, if the Taliban took advantage of the U.S. departure by launching an offensive to seize power? Biden acknowledges that a full U.S. troop withdrawal is not without risks, but he argues that waiting for a better time is a recipe for never leaving.