Ex-BBC head quits gallery job amid Diana interview fallout

LONDON (AP) — The former director of the BBC has resigned as board chairman of Britain’s National Gallery following a report on the public broadcaster’s explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. The report published Thursday heavily criticized Tony Hall for a botched internal inquiry into how its journalist obtained the blockbuster interview. Hall said Saturday that his continued presence at the gallery would be a “distraction to an institution I care deeply about.” The report by a retired judge found the internal BBC investigation had covered up “deceitful behavior” by journalist Martin Bashir. The BBC commissioned the inquiry after Diana’s brother complained that Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade her to grant the interview.