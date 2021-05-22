Blue Devils fall in WIAC baseball semis, eliminated from tournament

WHITEWATER (WQOW)- The Blue Devils beat down top-seeded UW-Stevens Point in a 15-0 victory Friday afternoon, but couldn't do it again as they lost to the Pointers 8-3 on Saturday in the WIAC baseball semifinals.

Stout looked good early after getting on the board first in the third inning thanks to a groundout from Alex Jinkins that brought home Charlie Szykowny. They looked to pour it on after scoring again on a wild pitch in the 5th, but in the bottom of the inning, UWSP scored four runs, including two RBI doubles to take the lead. The Pointers wouldn't look back and held on to win 8-3.

The loss eliminates the Blue Devils from the WIAC baseball tournament. The Pointers move on to take on UW-Whitewater in the tournament title game.