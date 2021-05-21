Zimbabwe imposes lockdown in Kwekwe where variant detected

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has imposed a strict lockdown on the central city of Kwekwe because the COVID-19 variant dominant in India has been detected there. Activities in Kwekwe, a city of more than 100,000, will be restricted for three weeks starting Friday, according to a notice by the health ministry’s COVID-19 task force. Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga, who is also Zimbabwe’s vice president, announced earlier this week that the variant had been found in Kwekwe. The notice said the variant is “localized” in the midlands city and surrounding areas and “linked to a traveler from India.”