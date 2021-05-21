Wisconsin DOJ releases new data on sex offenses

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The Wisconsin DOJ has released new data on sex offenses, and Eau Claire County has the 7th highest rate of sex crimes for 2020.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, in 2020, Eau Claire County had a sex offense crime rate of 114 per 100,000 people.

That's down from 2019 and 2018 when the rate was 158.

"I think unfortunately the number is reflecting lower reporting, not lower offenses," said Katelyn Wonderlin, a sexual assault victim advocate at Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire.

Wonderlin attributes the lower number to the pandemic due to less intervention opportunities like school or work.

"Then it becomes this stigma of sexual violence, which already is stigmatized in our society, but also quarantine. If I broke quarantine and then from this interaction, a sexual violent incident happened, now I have to say, 'Yeah, I wasn't keeping six feet away," Wonderlin said.

Surrounding counties like Chippewa and Dunn had rates of 70 and 52 respectively last year. Wonderlin said the fear of no anonymity can be an issue in rural areas.

"Imagine that amplified in a rural area where not only do you know the person, but maybe that person knows law enforcement, or maybe that person knows a service provider, maybe that person knows this person, this person, this person," Wonderlin said. "And it's really hard to keep confidentiality or to feel comfortable reporting knowing that there's so many community connections."

Wonderlin also thinks the number of reports were so high in 2018 and 2019 because of the resurgence of the #MeToo movement the year before.

"And so after that point, reports went up almost across the board. Unfortunately, there weren't more convictions because there were more reports. There wasn't a higher rate of convictions or holding perpetrators accountable despite having more reports," Wonderlin said.

In 2020, the top 5 locations of sex offenses in the state were in a home, other or unknown, a road or sidewalk, a hotel or motel, and an elementary or secondary school.

If you're a victim of sexual assault, you can reach out to Bolton Refuge House, Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls, or the Chippewa Valley Child Advocacy Center.

If you'd like to take a look at the data, go to the Wisconsin Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Data Dashboard Center.