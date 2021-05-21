Two teens shot outside St. Paul community center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul are investigating a shooting outside a community center that left two teenagers wounded. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday that police received a report about 8:30 p.m. Thursday that shots had been fired into the playground area at the Frogtown Community Center. A police spokeswoman says officers found a 14-year—old boy lying in the street. He’d been shot in the leg and foot. Soon after, someone dropped a 16-year-old boy off at a hospital. He also had been shot in the leg. Neither teen was cooperative with police.