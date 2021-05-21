Town of Washington board votes to approve rezoning; tables permit

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (WQOW) - Thursday night, the Town of Washington board voted to approve the rezoning for the Orchard Hills development, but decided to table the conditional use permit.

The meeting lasted a little more than 5 hours Thursday night as informational presentations were made to board members and people spoke on why they were against the plans.

One of those speakers was town resident Brian Binczak. He gave a presentation on his concerns, which included traffic safety and impacts to wastewater systems. He also spoke about how he feels the high density of homes could take away from the towns rural character.

"Really what the residents are asking for is, lets not try to match it to the maximum number of houses we should be able to fit in 234 acres, lets look at what best fits this property location," Binczak said. "There's environmentally sensitive areas, there's steep roads, there's narrow roads, there's winding intersections leading into this development."

Binzcak was one of 20 people who spoke against the proposal, while one person, the land owner, spoke in favor of it.



As the board was leading into voting to rezone the land, one of the town supervisors, Bob Solberg, said it was his job as a supervisor to look at this proposal through the lens of the towns future, citing concerns about land being annexed from the town to the city of Eau Claire.

"We should recognize that when we look at these kinds of developments, this is what we have control of and this is what the Town of Washington should seriously be considering," Solberg said.

After voting to rezone the land they moved onto the conditional use permit, which garnered more voices of opposition from area residents. And after a presentation by the land use manager for Eau Claire County on what the conditional use permit entails, board members decided they needed more clarification from the developers, saying they didn't have all the answers to their questions and couldn't yet make an fully informed vote. The permit is needed in order for C&E Wurzer Builders to build the hundred plus homes as planned.

The board voted to table the conditional use permit, to be voted on again no later than June 17, when the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors would make a final vote on the matter.