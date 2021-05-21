Stout stuns top-seeded UW-Stevens Point at WIAC Championship

WHITEWATER (WQOW) - Kasey Bass drove in six runs and UW-Stout baseball stunned top-seeded UW-Stevens Point 15-0 in seven innings Friday at the WIAC Championship.

The Blue Devils will face second-seeded UW-Whitewater Friday evening. The Warhawks defeated UW-La Crosse in the first game of the day at Jim Miller Stadium.

More tournament information can be found here

UW-Stout earned its first WIAC Championship victory since 2007 on Wednesday in a 2-0 win over UW-Oshkosh.