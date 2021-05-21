Spain gears up for summer, lifts restrictions on UK tourists

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is offering an upbeat outlook for his country’s tourism industry. He said Friday the outlook has improved after his government lifted travel restrictions on British vacationers and the European Union moved a step closer to allowing cross-border travel. Sánchez said those two developments will bring “a very much better summer” than last year, when the tourist industry in one of the world’s most popular vacation destinations was crushed by limits on travel and gatherings. Spain is lifting its restrictions on travelers from the United Kingdom beginning Monday. In 2019, Britain sent 18 million people to Spain.