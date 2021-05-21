Roads could buckle due to heat this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Department of Transportation says the road you are driving on this weekend could buckle underneath you due to the hot temperatures expected, especially Saturday.

According to the DOT, pavement is more at risk to buckle when temperatures go from cool to very hot. That is because the slabs of pavement expand and push against one another.

To keep you safe on the roads this weekend, the DOT is offering some tips.