Roads could buckle due to heat this weekend

Roads could buckle due to heat this weekendNew
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Department of Transportation says the road you are driving on this weekend could buckle underneath you due to the hot temperatures expected, especially Saturday.
According to the DOT, pavement is more at risk to buckle when temperatures go from cool to very hot. That is because the slabs of pavement expand and push against one another.
To keep you safe on the roads this weekend, the DOT is offering some tips.
- Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.
- Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
- Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.
- If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.